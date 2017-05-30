Climate `Danger Zone' Seen If Trump Pulls Out of Paris Deal

Donald Trump wasn't exaggerating when he said during his election campaign that the U.S. could "cancel" the Paris Accord on climate change. A decision due from the president this week on whether to pull the U.S. out of the deal involving almost 200 nations could have a domino effect on the participation of other countries in limiting fossil-fuel pollution, making it almost impossible and extremely expensive to stop catastrophic climate change.

