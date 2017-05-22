Chinese Online Retailer Developing One-ton Delivery Drones
A drone is seen flying in Shenzhen, China, Dec. 18, 2015. Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc is developing drones that would allow long-distance deliveries of consumer goods and farm produce.
