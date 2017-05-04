China to further tighten its online c...

China to further tighten its online controls

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

China will further tighten its internet regulations with a pledge on Sunday to strengthen controls over search engines and online news portals, the latest step in Chinese President Xi Jinping's push to maintain strict Communist Party control over content. Xi has made China's "cyber sovereignty" a top priority in his sweeping campaign to bolster security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 18 min IB DaMann 68,178
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr VetnorsGate 13,960
Wotofo Serpent RDTA New Color Version - Same Fe... 6 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Wotofo Lush Plus RDA (New Colors), Multiple Bui... 6 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Wotofo Serpent BF RDA, Bottom Feed, Independent... 7 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News New federal spending plan lacks money for Trump... 23 hr tomin cali 6
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... Sat HumanSpirit 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC