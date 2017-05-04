China to further tighten its online controls
China will further tighten its internet regulations with a pledge on Sunday to strengthen controls over search engines and online news portals, the latest step in Chinese President Xi Jinping's push to maintain strict Communist Party control over content. Xi has made China's "cyber sovereignty" a top priority in his sweeping campaign to bolster security.
