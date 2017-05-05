China compiles its own Wikipedia, but public can't edit it
It will be free. It will be uniquely Chinese. It will be an online encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia - but without the participation of the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|jamessusan104
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|3 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|68,086
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|positronium
|13,936
|Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte...
|Wed
|REAL American
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC