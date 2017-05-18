Can transferring files on network dri...

Can transferring files on network drives somehow help p...4

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

I've been having troubles with my laptop getting slower as the other partition is starting to reach 3/4 of its capacity in which most of the contents are games. I have a desktop connected to the network here at home via LAN cable with partitions .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 38 min janeebee 69,496
SMOK GX2/4 Kit Only USD55.55 2 hr olysodaisy 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space 12 hr Suezanne 6
News Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast... 14 hr Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 4
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Sat SoE 14,076
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Fri Christian Taliban 3
Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up... May 19 luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC