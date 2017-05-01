Barry Diller's IAC finally lands Angi...

Barry Diller's IAC finally lands Angie's List

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Consumer review and e-commerce site Angie's List has agreed to sell itself to online conglomerate IAC, a year and a half after it rebuffed its hostile bid for the company. IAC, where Diller is chairman, made a hostile $512 million bid for Angie's List in November 2015 but was rebuffed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 23 min Subduction Zone 68,014
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 54 min VetnorsGate 13,903
Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte... 11 hr REAL American 2
How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J... 16 hr Jmascer 5
SMOK STICK V8 Starter Kit with TFV8 Big Baby Ta... 18 hr vaporl 1
Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released Tue bettyw 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Tue Natalie_33 28
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC