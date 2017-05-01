Barry Diller's IAC finally lands Angie's List
Consumer review and e-commerce site Angie's List has agreed to sell itself to online conglomerate IAC, a year and a half after it rebuffed its hostile bid for the company. IAC, where Diller is chairman, made a hostile $512 million bid for Angie's List in November 2015 but was rebuffed.
