Awakening to e-commerce opportunity, Sleep Country hopes to appeal to tech-savvy
The head of Sleep Country Canada hopes its new bed-in-a-box e-commerce business will appeal to tech-savvy customers and those who live too far to visit its stores. But CEO David Friesema said its latest foray doesn't mean the company has plans to abandon its showroom business model any time soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|48 min
|Dogen
|68,654
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Wed
|VetnorsGate
|13,977
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Natalie_33
|29
|SMOK i200 Full Kit with IMP i200 mod and TFV8 B...
|Tue
|bettyw
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|Tue
|Logical
|1
|How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast
|Tue
|Vicccky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC