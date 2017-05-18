Astronauts may wear eight-legged 'spider' spacesuits to crawl...
When the first astronauts reach Mars in the 2030s, they'll never set foot on the planet's surface. Instead, NASA wants its plucky human crew to orbit the desert world for about a year, then return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|47 min
|Aura Mytha
|69,356
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|SoE
|14,076
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|5 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up...
|Fri
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui...
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC