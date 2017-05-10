Assembly set to vote on robot delivery bill
The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would allow robot delivery vehicles to roll down Wisconsin sidewalks. The robots are essentially high-tech rolling coolers loaded with sensors that can read the environment.
