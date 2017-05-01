AMD shares 2017 release timing for Ryzen 3, mobile chips and Vega GPUs
AMD's Ryzen chips are off to a strong start in desktops, and more chips are coming in the second half of this year. New chips for desktops, called Ryzen 3, will come in the earlier part of the second half, while Ryzen mobile chips-code-named Raven Ridge-will come out around the end-of-year holiday season.
