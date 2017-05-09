Amazon Undercuts Wal-Mart With $25 Fr...

Amazon Undercuts Wal-Mart With $25 Free Shipping Threshold

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Amazon.com Inc. lowered its free shipping threshold to $25 from $35, undercutting Wal-Mart Stores Inc. by $10 and escalating a battle between the world's e-commerce leader and the world's biggest retailer. The new minimum shows Amazon competing for shoppers who don't pay $99-a-year for Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day shipping on millions of items as well as access to music and video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr replaytime 68,505
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr VetnorsGate 13,977
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) 4 hr Natalie_33 29
SMOK i200 Full Kit with IMP i200 mod and TFV8 B... 7 hr bettyw 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... 23 hr Logical 1
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast Tue Vicccky 1
SMOK i200 mod with TFV8 Big baby Full Kit | Fir... Tue newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC