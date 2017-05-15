5 precise points to look for in the perfect PC
What drives you in the search for the perfect PC? Is it premium design and the high-end components? Or are you a performance person where nothing but the best specs will do? And what about price? Do you worry that you'll have to sacrifice some of the things you want simply because they are too expensive? There are many things to consider when looking for the perfect PC but price and performance are not mutually exclusive. With today's modern devices, you can have both.
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Climate Change
|69,141
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|0smius
|14,073
|Limitless Reactor Subohm Tank, Unique Integrate...
|6 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|WISMEC Predator 228 with Elabo Kit New Colors R...
|6 hr
|bettyw
|1
|Bouncy bears have trampoline party in Conn.
|11 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Microsoft slams officials for "stockpiling" sec...
|18 hr
|El Guapo
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from iPhone 4 w... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Natalie_33
|68
