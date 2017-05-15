5 precise points to look for in the p...

5 precise points to look for in the perfect PC

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

What drives you in the search for the perfect PC? Is it premium design and the high-end components? Or are you a performance person where nothing but the best specs will do? And what about price? Do you worry that you'll have to sacrifice some of the things you want simply because they are too expensive? There are many things to consider when looking for the perfect PC but price and performance are not mutually exclusive. With today's modern devices, you can have both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Climate Change 69,141
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr 0smius 14,073
Limitless Reactor Subohm Tank, Unique Integrate... 6 hr luckyluckyluke 1
WISMEC Predator 228 with Elabo Kit New Colors R... 6 hr bettyw 1
News Bouncy bears have trampoline party in Conn. 11 hr Suezanne 1
News Microsoft slams officials for "stockpiling" sec... 18 hr El Guapo 2
How to Recover Deleted Contacts from iPhone 4 w... (Feb '13) Tue Natalie_33 68
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC