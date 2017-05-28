5 - Brave and selfless' Oregon stabbi...

5 - Brave and selfless' Oregon stabbing victims hailed as heroes for standing up to racist rants

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Two men were stabbed to death in Portland, Ore., on Friday when they tried to stop their attacker from harassing two women because they appeared to be Muslim, according to police. Even before their names were released, one word repeatedly came up to describe the men who were killed in a stabbing Friday on a light-rail train in Portland, Ore.: heroes.

Chicago, IL

