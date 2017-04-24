'You terrify me': TED speakers duke i...

'You terrify me': TED speakers duke it out over a plan to...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

At TED, a conference about big ideas that's largely attended by tech luminaries, it was inevitable that geoengineering - the idea of changing the earth's atmosphere to halt or reverse climate change - would come up. During the 2017 TED talks in Vancouver, Canada, multiple speakers brought up geoengineering ideas - but one climate scientist pushed back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 min VetnorsGate 13,802
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 16 min Science 67,284
Top fill and top airflow, Joyetech eGo ONE TFTA... 30 min Vapesourcing1 1
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 13 hr CodeTalker 44
Vaporesso Attitude 80W TC Starter Kit on Sale! 13 hr ecigvape1205 1
The icing on the cake of Eleaf iJust NexGen 16 hr Vapesourcing1 1
Arctic Dolphin Arthur 80W Mod 20 hr vapecigs 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC