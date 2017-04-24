'You terrify me': TED speakers duke it out over a plan to...
At TED, a conference about big ideas that's largely attended by tech luminaries, it was inevitable that geoengineering - the idea of changing the earth's atmosphere to halt or reverse climate change - would come up. During the 2017 TED talks in Vancouver, Canada, multiple speakers brought up geoengineering ideas - but one climate scientist pushed back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 min
|VetnorsGate
|13,802
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|16 min
|Science
|67,284
|Top fill and top airflow, Joyetech eGo ONE TFTA...
|30 min
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|13 hr
|CodeTalker
|44
|Vaporesso Attitude 80W TC Starter Kit on Sale!
|13 hr
|ecigvape1205
|1
|The icing on the cake of Eleaf iJust NexGen
|16 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Arctic Dolphin Arthur 80W Mod
|20 hr
|vapecigs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC