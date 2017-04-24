Wisconsin dairy farmers face spoiling...

Wisconsin dairy farmers face spoiling market, tight deadline

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A handful of Wisconsin dairy farmers whose Canada market evaporated in a trade dispute were weighing offers from new buyers on Tuesday, but others were running out of time before an expiring contract risked putting them out of business. "The milk market is tighter than we expected," said Daniel Smith, a state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administrator.

