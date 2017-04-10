Windows users might want to turn off ...

Windows users might want to turn off their computers this...

16 hrs ago

An infamous hacker group known as the Shadow Brokers has just released a bunch of tools that that makes it easier for hackers to break into all kinds of Microsoft Windows computers and other Microsoft software, security researchers are warning. The hacking tools are allegedly part of the arsenal that was said to be stolen from the NSA last summer.

Chicago, IL

