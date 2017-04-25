Willy Wonka-Inspired 'Candy Alchemist' Spins Sugar Into Pure Imagination

Inside a tiny, hard-to-find storefront in Brooklyn lies the darkly whimsical world of a most unusual "candy alchemist." He calls himself "Eugene J.," and this real-life Willy Wonka is whipping up his own new confections across town from where Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will open on Broadway later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.