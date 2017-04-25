Willy Wonka-Inspired 'Candy Alchemist' Spins Sugar Into Pure Imagination
Inside a tiny, hard-to-find storefront in Brooklyn lies the darkly whimsical world of a most unusual "candy alchemist." He calls himself "Eugene J.," and this real-life Willy Wonka is whipping up his own new confections across town from where Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will open on Broadway later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 min
|SoE
|13,761
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|35 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|66,751
|PowerPoint pesentation
|2 hr
|MacColla
|4
|microsoft doesn’t know a solution
|2 hr
|Tigger21
|1
|Wind turbine taxes won't generate a lot of new ... (Feb '06)
|5 hr
|jack
|19
|Two or Four is up to U! Smok GX2/4 Kit
|6 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|What a beautiful Pic via Wismec Motiv POD Kit
|6 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC