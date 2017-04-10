White House grapples with how to sell...

White House grapples with how to sell Trump's first 100 days

President Donald Trump's communications staff, facing the prospect of having to spin the first 100 days in office, is grappling with how to tout the new President's first months on the job. Communications director Mike Dubke called a meeting last week to strategize about how the White House will convince reporters -- and by extension, the country -- that the President has been an effective leader and scored a series of victories.

