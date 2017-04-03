Veteran NASA spacewoman getting 3 extra months in orbit
In this Jan. 13, 2017 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson, center, floats inside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station with Thomas Pesquet, left, and Shane Kimbrough before their spacewalk. On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, NASA announced that Whitson will remain on the ISS until September 2017, adding three months to her original mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 min
|positronium
|13,671
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|63,005
|Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro...
|4 hr
|T-rex_Rules
|15
|TunesKit Officially Releases Free Video Cutter ...
|6 hr
|KENNY_KENNY
|1
|Smok Alien Baby-AL85 Kit
|8 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Kanger FIVE6 KIT AKD Series Mod with FIVE 6 Ta...
|8 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|How to print text messages from android smart p... (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Natalie_33
|17
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC