Veteran NASA spacewoman getting 3 extra months in orbit

In this Jan. 13, 2017 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson, center, floats inside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station with Thomas Pesquet, left, and Shane Kimbrough before their spacewalk. On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, NASA announced that Whitson will remain on the ISS until September 2017, adding three months to her original mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.