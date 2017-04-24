VA limiting new hiring as it aims to ...

VA limiting new hiring as it aims to widen private care

16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Despite the lifting of a federal hiring freeze, the Department of Veterans Affairs is leaving thousands of positions unfilled, citing the need for a leaner VA as it develops a longer-term plan to allow more veterans to seek medical care in the private sector. The order by VA Secretary David Shulkin is described in an internal April 14 memorandum obtained by The Associated Press.

