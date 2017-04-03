US trade lobbying group attacked by s...

US trade lobbying group attacked by suspected Chinese hackers

14 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

A group of what appears to be Chinese hackers infiltrated a U.S. trade-focused lobbying group as the two countries wrestle with how they treat imports of each other's goods and services. The APT10 Chinese hacking group appears to be behind a "strategic web compromise" in late February and early March at the National Foreign Trade Council, according to security vendor Fidelis Cybersecurity.

