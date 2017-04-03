US stocks surge early after strong private payroll report
U.S. stocks are jumping Wednesday morning after a survey of private businesses showed that hiring was very strong last month. Panera Bread is climbing after the sandwich and soup chain agreed to be bought by European conglomerate JAB for more than $7 billion.
