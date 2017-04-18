Undergrads build prosthetic arm for 1...

Undergrads build prosthetic arm for 10-year-old violinist

A 10-year-old girl born with no left hand is playing the violin, thanks to a specially designed prosthetic built by undergraduates at George Mason University. Isabella Nicola tested out the final version of her prosthetic Thursday.

