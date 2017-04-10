Trump to call commander of International Space Station
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday the call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer will take place on April 24. On that date, Whitson, the first woman to command the International Space Station, will have spent 535 days in space, the most time spent in space of any American astronaut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|replaytime
|65,654
|VandyVape Perseus RDTA[builder-orientated rebui...
|2 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|【Pre-sell】Uwell Crown 3 Ⅲ S...
|3 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|WISMEC Predator 228 with Elabo Kit[Hidden Fire ...
|6 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Maggie Girard
|718
|SMOK TFV12 Cloud Beast King Tank[6.0 MAX CAPACITY]
|23 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC