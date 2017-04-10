Toyota shows robotic leg brace to help paralyzed people walk
The Welwalk WW-1000 system is made up of a motorized mechanical frame that fits on a person's leg from the knee down. The patients can practice walking wearing the robotic device on a special treadmill that can support their weight.
