Thousands of tiny satellites are abou...

Thousands of tiny satellites are about to go into space and possibly ruin it forever

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to Nasa, including tiny paint flecks that can take out a space shuttle window, and some 2000 satellite shards left by a collision of Russian and American satellites several years ago. Halfway through the European Space Agency's new film, we're at the part where - if this were some happy space documentary from yesteryear - Carl Sagan might be giving us a tour of a distant galaxy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 16 min Science 66,169
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 18 min SoE 13,752
File can not be read 2 hr terrymarks 2
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison 13 hr USA Today 3
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) 18 hr Bobbieg 24
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 47
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) Fri Robin b66 28
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC