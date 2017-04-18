Thousands of tiny satellites are about to go into space and possibly ruin it forever
Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to Nasa, including tiny paint flecks that can take out a space shuttle window, and some 2000 satellite shards left by a collision of Russian and American satellites several years ago. Halfway through the European Space Agency's new film, we're at the part where - if this were some happy space documentary from yesteryear - Carl Sagan might be giving us a tour of a distant galaxy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|16 min
|Science
|66,169
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|18 min
|SoE
|13,752
|File can not be read
|2 hr
|terrymarks
|2
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|13 hr
|USA Today
|3
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|Bobbieg
|24
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Robin b66
|28
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC