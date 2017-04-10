This salad-making robot can build 1,000 different salads in 60...

This salad-making robot can build 1,0...

18 hrs ago

She dispenses 21 ingredients to create more than 1,000 different salads, and each takes about a minute to make. Deepak Sekar, CEO of robotics startup Chowbotics , says Sally's goal is to provide workers with quick and healthy meals they can buy on-site.

