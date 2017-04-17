Things to know about Windows with bug...

Things to know about Windows with bugs revealed by NSA leakers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Microsoft had already fixed a number of Windows security vulnerabilities before they were revealed last week by the Shadow Brokers -- a group that has released several leaks about the inner workings of the National Security Agency. For consumers, that means you should not be at risk as long as you've downloaded the latest security updates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min Subduction Zone 64,908
What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ... 6 hr newssnowss 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 hr VetnorsGate 13,717
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 14 hr Cassatty 5
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 43
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... Mon True Christian wi... 1
How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13) Mon donba 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC