The Trump transition team seems to have asked NASA about...

Donald Trump's transition team asked NASA for details on its for-profit partnerships, and sought information about the potential to mine resources on the moon, according to a trove of internal documents obtained by Motherboard. According to the documents, the questions from Trump's Agency Review Team largely focused on the interests of commercial space companies and NASA's potential help them turn profits.

