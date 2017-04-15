The American flags on the moon are disintegrating
The photos have stood the test of time: A spacesuit-clad Apollo astronaut stands proudly next to a red-white-and-blue American flag, his national trophy telling the lonely world "the United States was here." Images taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2012 do show that at least five out six flags still stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|25 min
|One way or another
|63,752
|Mobile apps aim to protect undocumented immigra...
|1 hr
|One way or another
|2
|[Pre-sell] Smoant Battlestar RDA Dripper Atomizer
|5 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|17 hr
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|20 hr
|SoE
|13,693
|Trust invests in developer of mind-controlled r...
|Sun
|FireyFellow44
|1
|next 100 series
|Sat
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC