The American flags on the moon are disintegrating

The photos have stood the test of time: A spacesuit-clad Apollo astronaut stands proudly next to a red-white-and-blue American flag, his national trophy telling the lonely world "the United States was here." Images taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2012 do show that at least five out six flags still stand.

