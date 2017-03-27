Teen suspect arrested in Facebook Live sex assault - CNET
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault last month of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was livestreamed on Facebook Live. The unidentified suspect faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, police said Sunday during a news conference .
