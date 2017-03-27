Teen suspect arrested in Facebook Liv...

Teen suspect arrested in Facebook Live sex assault - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault last month of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was livestreamed on Facebook Live. The unidentified suspect faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, police said Sunday during a news conference .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 1 hr Inquiring Mind 29
News Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes 2 hr What the heck 9
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr positronium 13,640
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr One way or another 62,521
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... 19 hr Charlie 5
Old Bose Speakers Help Sat Jtaylor330 1
How to Free Rip DVD to MP4 for iPhone iPad Android Fri Teddy_6 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC