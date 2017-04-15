Symantec says CIA tools found across ...

Symantec says CIA tools found across 16 countries

In a blog post published , the California-based Symantec Corp. said the tools in WikiLeaks' recent releases have been linked to the electronic infiltration of international, financial, energy and aerospace organizations across the world. Like many security firms, Symantec draws on data supplied by its clients.

