Smartphones will officially become glasses in 2022, Facebook...

11 hrs ago

So says Michael Abrash, the chief scientist of Facebook-owned Oculus Research, which is hard at work on both virtual reality headsets and augmented reality glasses. Abrash envisions glasses that look just like today's regular glasses - lightweight and stylish - but with the power to enhance the wearer's memory, provide instant translation of foreign languages and signs, mute distracting nearby conversations or sounds and even read a baby's temperature with a glance.

