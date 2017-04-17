Silicon Valley kicks off fight on net neutrality
The Internet Association, a trade group representing companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon, stressed the importance of defending current net neutrality rules in a meeting with Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday. "The internet industry is uniform in its belief that net neutrality preserves the consumer experience, competition and innovation online," the group said in the meeting, according to a filing with the FCC.
