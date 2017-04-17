Saturn's moon Enceladus holds - three...

Saturn's moon Enceladus holds - three of four requirements' for life to exist

15 hrs ago

Life could exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus around hydrothermal vents similar to those found at the bottom of Earth's oceans, scientists believe. The "exciting" discovery was made after the space probe Cassini flew through spray bursting from the moon's cracked icy surface.

