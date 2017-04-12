Russian cosmonaut says he has taken relics of saint to space
A Russian cosmonaut who has returned to Earth after a mission on the International Space Station said on Wednesday he had taken a relic of a Russian Orthodox saint with him. Astronauts and cosmonauts routinely take small items such as their children's toys or CDs with them as reminders of home.
