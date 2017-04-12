Russian cosmonaut says he has taken r...

Russian cosmonaut says he has taken relics of saint to space

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A Russian cosmonaut who has returned to Earth after a mission on the International Space Station said on Wednesday he had taken a relic of a Russian Orthodox saint with him. Astronauts and cosmonauts routinely take small items such as their children's toys or CDs with them as reminders of home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min replaytime 63,974
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... 1 hr VP Mullah Elect P... 1
.DBF format 4 hr merrit4677 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 hr 0smius 13,705
[Pre-sell] Eleaf iStick Pico RDTA Kit 6 hr Vapesourcing1 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) 8 hr Wamsstery 26
[Pre-sell] Smok OSUB 80W Baby Kit 10 hr Vapesourcing1 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC