Robots hit the streets -- and the str...

Robots hit the streets -- and the streets hit back

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Last week, a drunken man allegedly tipped over a 300-pound security robot in Mountain View, California. The incident kicked off a spree of cheeky, only-in-2017 headlines: "Armless robot loses fight to drunk man" and "Security robot beat up in parking lot, police say."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 21 min Aura Mytha 67,567
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... 1 hr wondering 10
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr VetnorsGate 13,824
microsoft doesn’t know a solution 18 hr grillingf 2
Hot Sell-Vandy Vape's GOVAD RDA 22 hr vapecigs 1
Joyetech eVic Basic 60W with CUBIS Pro Mini $28.99 22 hr ecigvape1205 1
Easy access No spill Top filling system, Kanger... Thu Vapesourcing1 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC