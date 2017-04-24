Robotic fruit pickers may help orchards with worker shortage
Harvesting Washington state's vast fruit orchards each year requires thousands of farmworkers, and many of them work illegally in the United States. That system eventually could change dramatically as at least two companies are rushing to get robotic fruit-picking machines to market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|17 min
|Subduction Zone
|67,593
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|31 min
|positronium
|13,831
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|microsoft doesn’t know a solution
|Fri
|grillingf
|2
|Hot Sell-Vandy Vape's GOVAD RDA
|Fri
|vapecigs
|1
|Joyetech eVic Basic 60W with CUBIS Pro Mini $28.99
|Fri
|ecigvape1205
|1
|Easy access No spill Top filling system, Kanger...
|Thu
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC