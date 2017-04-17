Record-setting astronaut thrilled with bonus time in space
The world's most experienced spacewoman says she's thrilled to get an extra three months off the planet. The commander of the International Space Station, Peggy Whitson, told The Associated Press on Thursday that five months into her mission, she's still not bored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|replaytime
|64,130
|How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|arashivip
|4
|DVDFab 10.0.3.4 for Mac Updated!
|5 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|5 hr
|DebraE
|11,922
|TorCoin Official Announcement
|12 hr
|thetorcoin
|1
|Lack of Transparency Fuels Corruption Allegatio... (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 hr
|SoE
|13,706
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC