Project to walk schoolkids through tr...

Project to walk schoolkids through troubled black orphanage in virtual reality

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Gerry Morrison displays a virtual reality headset in Halifax on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Morrison and two other former orphanage residents who suffered mistreatment and abuse at the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children are participating in a pilot project that will create a virtual reality version of the frightening world they grew up in from the early 1950s until the closure of the facility in the early 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 25 min Into The Night 62,911
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... 3 hr T-rex_Rules 11
Requiem 4.1 - How to Use Requiem for DRM Removal 9 hr JesseRR 2
News GM hooking up robots to Internet to keep factor... 10 hr Solarman 1
News Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes 16 hr Oliver Canterberr... 10
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 21 hr VetnorsGate 13,659
News Telephones, instant replay, and the whoopee cus... 22 hr ancient pyramid f... 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC