Project to walk schoolkids through troubled black orphanage in virtual reality
Gerry Morrison displays a virtual reality headset in Halifax on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Morrison and two other former orphanage residents who suffered mistreatment and abuse at the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children are participating in a pilot project that will create a virtual reality version of the frightening world they grew up in from the early 1950s until the closure of the facility in the early 1980s.
