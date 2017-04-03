Over There: WWI innovations still with us a century later

This undated file photo shows the classic World War I recruiting poster created by illustrator James Montgomery Flagg. Thursday, April 6, 2017, marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, and some of the innovations that were developed or came into wide use during the conflict are still with us today, including this iconic image of Uncle Sam pointing, with the message "I WANT YOU for the U.S. ARMY."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.