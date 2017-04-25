Oracle floats Java hardware accelerat...

Oracle floats Java hardware acceleration proposal

16 hrs ago

Project Trinity would explore enhancing execution of bulk aggregate calculations over Streams by offloading calculations to hardware accelerators. Streams in Java allow developers to express calculations so that data parallelism can be efficiently exploited, and the Stream capability in Java Standard Edition 8 is for processing data declaratively while leveraging multicore architectures.

Chicago, IL

