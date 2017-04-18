Ontario university students to disarm...

Ontario university students to disarm fake bomb as part of final exam

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Ryerson University says computer science students will navigate robots through a simulated crime scene Tuesday afternoon as they try to disable mock improvised explosive devices, draw maps and describe the area. There will be four groups of students wearing bomb suits and each will have 15 minutes to guide an explosive disposal robot that will carry a smaller robot up stairs or into an elevator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Into The Night 65,017
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr SoE 13,719
What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ... 11 hr newssnowss 1
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 20 hr Cassatty 5
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 43
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... Mon True Christian wi... 1
How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13) Mon donba 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC