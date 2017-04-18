Ontario university students to disarm fake bomb as part of final exam
Ryerson University says computer science students will navigate robots through a simulated crime scene Tuesday afternoon as they try to disable mock improvised explosive devices, draw maps and describe the area. There will be four groups of students wearing bomb suits and each will have 15 minutes to guide an explosive disposal robot that will carry a smaller robot up stairs or into an elevator.
