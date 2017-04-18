On Cloud 9: University of Alberta stu...

On Cloud 9: University of Alberta students watch satellite blast into space

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Some students from the University of Alberta are in emotional orbit after watching a tiny satellite they built launch into space on a giant NASA rocket. Charles Nokes, a space physics student, cried and then high-fived colleagues in elation Tuesday as the Atlas V blasted off into a bright blue sky from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 27 min Aura Mytha 65,285
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... 4 hr True Christian wi... 3
SMOK TFV12 Cloud Beast King Tank[6.0 MAX CAPACITY] 8 hr Vapesourcing1 1
SMOK G-PRIV 220 Mod [2.4 Super Touch Screen] 11 hr Vapesourcing1 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 hr VetnorsGate 13,726
Geekvape Tsunami Mech Kit, 2 Differnet Mechanic... 14 hr luckyluckyluke 1
What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ... Tue newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC