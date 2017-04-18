On Cloud 9: University of Alberta students watch satellite blast into space
Some students from the University of Alberta are in emotional orbit after watching a tiny satellite they built launch into space on a giant NASA rocket. Charles Nokes, a space physics student, cried and then high-fived colleagues in elation Tuesday as the Atlas V blasted off into a bright blue sky from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|27 min
|Aura Mytha
|65,285
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|4 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|SMOK TFV12 Cloud Beast King Tank[6.0 MAX CAPACITY]
|8 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|SMOK G-PRIV 220 Mod [2.4 Super Touch Screen]
|11 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,726
|Geekvape Tsunami Mech Kit, 2 Differnet Mechanic...
|14 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ...
|Tue
|newssnowss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC