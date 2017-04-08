Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency...

Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren System Hacked

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Hackers struck the sirens Dallas uses to alert residents to take shelter from inclement weather, triggering intermittent false alarms for about an hour and a half until officials deactivated the system early Saturday morning. The person or people responsible were able to hack into a part of the system that was communicating with all 156 of the city's sirens, Rocky Vaz, who heads the city's Office of Emergency Management, said at a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 min SoE 13,693
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 47 min Subduction Zone 63,603
News Trust invests in developer of mind-controlled r... 7 hr FireyFellow44 1
next 100 series 16 hr misbehaved 1
News Ita s going to be an uphill climb for Bolt elec... 20 hr Solarman 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat mekus lasgidy 717
Joyetech eVic Primo Mini with ProCore Aries bes... Fri allisonhu 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC