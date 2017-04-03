New Samsung Galaxy security risk
The facial recognition security feature on the Samsung Galaxy S8 can be easily bypassed by using a picture of the owner, according to experts. The facial recognition security feature on the Samsung Galaxy S8 can be easily bypassed by using a picture of the owner, according to experts.
