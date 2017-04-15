New medical marijuana fees in Ohio ma...

New medical marijuana fees in Ohio may exceed program costs

15 hrs ago

State regulators in Ohio are acknowledging that proposed licensing fees for medical marijuana businesses could initially exceed the state's costs of operating the program. Missy Craddock, of the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, told an advisory panel Friday that some guess work is involved.

