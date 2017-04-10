New guidelines point to an augmented future
Lockheed Martin , Proctor & Gamble and Caterpillar have joined with 62 other organizations to create hardware and software guidelines for using augmented reality on the manufacturing floor. The guidelines are designed to guide AR technology vendors in developing future products for industrial businesses, both large and small.
