New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity
Bonsai's Inkling programming language, which makes it easier to build artificial intelligence applications, is moving closer to a 1.0 release. Part of the Bonsai Platform for AI, Inkling is a proprietary higher level language that compiles down to Google's open source TensorFlow library for machine intelligence.
