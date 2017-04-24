Nasdaq tops 6,000 mark for first time...

Nasdaq tops 6,000 mark for first time ever

The Nasdaq, home to many of the biggest tech companies in America, hit the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday. The milestone comes more than 17 years after the Nasdaq first topped 5,000 -- way back in March 2000.

